Nearly 400 Officers Raced to Uvalde School Shooting. Why Did It Take 77 Minutes to Confront Gunman?

Outraged residents of Uvalde, Texas, confronted members of the city’s school board Monday, nearly two months after an 18-year-old gunman shot dead 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The school board’s meeting came a day after a Texas House panel released a damning report that identified multiple “systemic failures’’ in the response by local, state and federal law enforcement to the school massacre, finding it took nearly 400 officers more than an hour to confront the gunman after they rushed to the school. For more, we speak with Roland Gutierrez, state senator for Texas’s 19th District, which includes Uvalde. “Texas is in a crisis of neglect of infinite proportions, and Greg Abbott is doing nothing about it,” says Gutierrez, who is calling on the Texas governor to call a special session to raise the minimum age to buy AR-15 guns, as well as properly fund the victims’ funerals — none of which Abbott has attended.

