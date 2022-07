Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 06:04 Hits: 8

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said Ukraine is now capable of inflicting "significant losses" on the Russian invaders thanks to an influx of modern Western weapons that is slowly shifting the battlefield balance.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-western-weapons-change-balance/31949775.html