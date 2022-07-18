Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters gets blasted by the best man at his wedding

Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 23:00 Hits: 7

This Monday, Mother Jones published a profile of the frontrunner in the Arizona Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Blake Masters, who will face Democrat Mark Kelly if he wins. In a subsequent article, Mother Jones shared six of the most "revealing moments" from their profile.

Mother Jones' Noah Lanard describes Masters a highly unusual candidate who has "supported open borders, backed a women’s right to choose, and denounced nationalism" in the past.

Now, he's running as an "America First" candidate who espouses similar views as Tucker Carlson. Lanard also describes him as a "35-year-old protégé of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel" who "now has his sights on American democracy."

Among the "revealing moments" from the profile is the fact that a tech worker who donated to Masters campaign now deeply regrets supporting him. “This is the first time where I will regularly wake up and feel just a sense of dread about who it is that I have backed,” the tech worker said.

Masters was also apparently pro-choice in the past. "After graduating from Stanford in 2008, Masters wrote to a listserv used by members of Columbae, the left-wing, vegetarian co-op he belonged during his college years. 'When will someone start a group that’s pro-gun (pro-freedom) AND pro-choice (pro-freedom)?' Masters wrote in opposition to the NRA. 'I would join,'" Lanard reports.

Also revealed in the profile is how some of Masters' former close friends are now repelled by him.



“It makes me ache when I see what he writes and says,” one of his best friends from high school said. “It puts me in a state of depression.”

“I don’t know what’s worse,” said Collin Wedel, the best man at his wedding, “if he actually is aware that he’s selling snake oil to people, or if he truly believes” what he’s saying.

Masters has previously come under fire after blaming gun violence on Black people and claiming the Capitol riot was an FBI false flag.

The GOP candidate was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last month. "Arizona is a State where the 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and a very thorough audit proved it. Blake knows that the 'Crime of the Century' took place, he will expose it and also, never let it happen again," Trump said in a statement.

