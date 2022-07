Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 01:52 Hits: 6

Malaysian customs officials uncovered a haul containing six metric tons of elephant tusks and 100 kilograms of pangolin scales, among other illegal animal parts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/malaysia-seizes-illegal-animal-parts-worth-18-million/a-62518578?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf