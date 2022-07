Category: World Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 06:18 Hits: 10

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa announced on Tuesday he had dropped out of the race to become president of the crisis-hit nation and promised his support to a rival candidate set to take on acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe.

