BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha fended off accusations of corruption and economic mismanagement in a televised session of parliament on Tuesday, as a censure debate got under way seeking to dent his credibility with an election due within 11 months. Read full story

