Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 13:05 Hits: 0

Do not be surprised if, later this month, there is a wave of headlines claiming that the US economy is in recession. But such an assessment would depend on a chain of reasoning that has three important flaws.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-recession-bea-release-second-quarter-gdp-growth-by-jeffrey-frankel-2022-07