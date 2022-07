Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 20:44 Hits: 0

The Amazon Labor Union victory at the JFK8 warehouse on Staten Island was historic. But right now, as we speak, Amazon is currently in court trying to throw out the results of that election, and pro-union workers keep getting fired.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/amazon-labor-union-workers-fired-retaliation-jfk8-union