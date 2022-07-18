The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bill McKibben: Record Heat Wave in Europe Is Latest Warning That Action on Climate Can't Wait

A scorching heat wave continues to fuel wildfires across southern Europe and parts of North Africa, resulting in hundreds of heat-related deaths and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. The record-breaking temperatures come as Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has effectively killed President Biden’s Build Back Better climate legislation after stringing Biden along for 18 months. “It’s appalling, but it’s not unexpected. It’s why we have to keep building movements bigger,” says Bill McKibben, climate author, educator, environmentalist and founder of the organizations Third Act and 350.org.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/7/18/record_heat_wave_europe_north_africa

