Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has fired the country’s top prosecutor and the head of the state security service, in a shakeup spurred by reports that dozens of people from the services are now working against Ukrainian interests in Russian-occupied territory.

