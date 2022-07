Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 05:38 Hits: 2

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Baku on July 18 as Europe seeks to increase natural-gas supplies from Azerbaijan in its efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ec-von-der-leyen-azerbaijan-natural-gas-deal/31948031.html