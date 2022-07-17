QAnon Senate hopeful busted for filing false police report about adult bookstore: report

Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 19:00 Hits: 2

Pushing conspiracy theories is allowed in political campaigns, but one GOP Senate hopeful found out the hard way that police have less tolerance for delusions than the electorate.

"Ryan Dark White, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate in Maryland under the name Jon McGreevey, has been arrested and charged with filing a false report after he allegedly told law enforcement an adult bookstore in Edgewood was forcing a young girl to perform sex acts on men, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office now says the story was made up," CBS Baltimore reported.

White – or McGreevey – is one of the QAnon Republicans seeking office in the 2022 midterms.

"In April, a tipster provided information to detectives with the Harford County Sheriff's Office that a man and a young girl between, 10-12 years old, entered an adult bookstore in the 3000 block of Pulaski Highway and the child was forced to perform sex acts on male customers, police said. The source of the information was a 54-year-old employee at the store, White, also known as Dr. Jon McGreevey, authorities said. White is a Baltimore resident," the network reported. "Police arrested White on Friday and transported him to the Harford County Detention Center. He awaits an appearance before a District Court Commissioner, police said."

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler had harsh words for the Republican running against Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD).

"It is shameful that a candidate for public office would make up such a story and use it to further his own political agenda," Gahler said.

The GOP candidate has a fantastical story about how he ended up working at a sex shop.

"White has appeared in a couple videos with Andy Kuhl, a Republican candidate for Baltimore County Sheriff, to detail how he exposed the alleged abuse," the network reported. "He claims he got the job at the bookstore as part of law enforcement sting operation on the drug trade into Baltimore City."

Read the full report.

