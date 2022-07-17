House Republican says Democrats want to deport her back to Mexico

Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 19:45 Hits: 3

Freshman United States Congresswoman Mayra Flores (R-Texas) claimed to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Saturday that the "Democrat Party" is plotting to deport her back to Mexico. Flores emigrated with her family in 1992, gained American citizenship at the age of 14, and recently became the first Mexican-born woman elected to Congress.

"I want to get your thoughts on what the Democrats' strategy has been. They seem to be pitting you against [New York Democratic Representative] Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who calls you, what does she call you? An extreme right-winger?" Bartiromo asked Flores.



"Uh yeah I guess me standing for God and family values, that's what they call 'far-right.' I am not far-right. I do not hold their values. I am a conservative and I will always represent the Hispanic community's values. I grew up with those values. They have been instilled in me since I was born, and I'm not willing to put my values aside for no political party. And the Democrat Party wants us to forget how we were raised. They want us to forget about our family values. They want us to be obedient to their party, and the moment that we're not no longer obedient, they go against us," Flores replied.

"I'm an immigrant. They claim to be in support of immigrants. I only get but hate from the Democratic Party. They want to send me back to Mexico," she chuckled.

