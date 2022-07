Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 03:33 Hits: 4

On a hot Sunday afternoon in New York, the epicenter of the US monkeypox outbreak, a long line of men aged 20 to 40 wait for a vaccine to protect themselves and their loved ones against the virus.

