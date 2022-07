Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 04:15 Hits: 5

Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation.

