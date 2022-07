Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 05:45 Hits: 4

Four years, five months and four days after Nikolas Cruz murdered 17 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his trial for the deadliest U.S. mass shooting to reach a jury begins Monday with opening statements.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220718-parkland-school-shooting-sentencing-trial-to-start-after-delays