Category: World Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 07:03 Hits: 5

KUCHING: A rescue contractor has been appointed to resume the conversion of five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway into traffic light intersections. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/18/roundabouts-to-traffic-lights-along-kuching-samarahan-route-to-be-done-in-15-months-time