Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 14:54 Hits: 1

Portland, Maine, has traditionally been welcoming to new migrants. But it’s struggling to handle more asylum-seekers amid housing shortages.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2022/0715/Maine-s-open-door-for-refugees-meets-a-housing-shortage?icid=rss