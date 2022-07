Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 15:06 Hits: 1

Following near constant reports of human rights violations against Ukrainians by Russian military, world leaders want action. Chief coordinator of the ICC calls for a unified global investigation into Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

