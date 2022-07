Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 08:50 Hits: 1

While the West has largely ignored Latin America, or tried to force the region to bend to its will, China has been offering regional actors huge perks, with none of the conditions (at least not up front). Unless the US and Europe change tack, they could end up losing a critical region – and the new cold war.

