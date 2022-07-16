Ted Cruz says Obergefell was 'wrong when it was decided'

Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 21:45 Hits: 6

United States Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday lamented the Supreme Court's 2015 legalization of same-sex marriage, arguing that the ruling in Obergefell versus Hodges stripped states of their legislative sovereignty.

On his Cloakroom Verdict podcast, Cruz complained to co-host Liz Wheeler that "in Obergefell" – which he mispronounced as "Obergerfell" – "the Court said 'no, we no better than you guys do and now every state must, uh, must sanction and permit gay marriage. I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided. It was the Court overreaching."



This is the same premise that conservatives have relied upon in their celebrations following the reversal of Roe versus Wade, which retracted the constitutional right to abortion and kicked the issue back to the states. The rollback of reproductive liberty has ignited fears throughout the country that the right-wing Court may be willing to strike down other landmark precedents such as marriage equality (Obergefell), access to contraception (Griswold versus Connecticut), and personal intimacy (Lawrence versus Texas).

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/ted-cruz-obergefell-wrongly-decided/