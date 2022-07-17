John Bolton defends the invasion of Iraq while dodging questions about his CNN coup confession

Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 10:33 Hits: 4

During an appearance on Newsmax on Saturday, former United States National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton refused to elaborate on his confession to CNN's Jake Tapper that he had personally been involved in foreign coups d'état.

Anchor Eric Bolling was curious about the specifics.

"Care to elaborate?" Bolling asked Bolton.

"Well, Venezuela's a good example. I wrote about it in my book. You know, this is something that some of the snowflakes on the left really were kinda shocked at but when you're looking out for America's best interests you do what's necessary to protect those interests," Bolton replied.

He called for toppling the governments of some of the United States' most prominent adversaries.

"So, take the current threat of countries getting nuclear weapons or engaged in international terrorism like Iran and North Korea. To protect the United States against the threat of nuclear weapons, would a coup d'état with regime change against their governments be appropriate? I think the answer is entirely yes," Bolton continued. He did not mention Russia's genocidal invasion of Ukraine.

"Okay, you mentioned coup d'état in the plural form. Can you tell us some of the others?" Bolling pressed Bolton, who avoided answering the question.

"Well, I'm just saying if you're looking for examples of what the United States has done over the years under presidents, Democratic and Republican..." Bolton said. But he was cut off by Bolling, who repeated his request for Bolton's experience.

"No sir, no sir, sir, sir sir, I'm asking for your examples. You said you had been involved in coups d'état in other places," said Bolling.

"Well and as I said, as I said, I'm obviously not gonna get into details because I did write about the Venezuela example at some length in my book..." Bolton noted as Bolling interjected for a second time.

"That's what I want to do. I want to talk about the details. I get Maduro, I get the whole Venezuela thing, but, I dunno, was, would you consider Iraq a coup d'état?" Bolling wondered.

Bolton defended former President George W. Bush's war in Iraq.

"No I wouldn't consider Iraq a coup d'état although it had the effect of regime change and I think that was the right thing to do, and I think George W. Bush pursued the right policy to protect America and its national interests," Bolton said, again hocking his book.

"I'm not going to get into the others because the chapter on Venezuela went through a very rigorous pre-publication review process as did my entire book to make sure there's no classified information in it. So I'm not gonna talk about it here without that."

Bolton's dodges began to visibly fluster Bolling.

"You don't have to talk about specifics. You can tell us where the United States was involved in behind-the-scenes support for coups d'état," he insisted, although he changed the subject to the January 6th insurrection.



Watch below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/john-bolton-dodges-coup-questions/