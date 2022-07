Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 11:22 Hits: 7

Intense heatwaves will become more common in Europe as the effects of climate change worsen. What solutions have other heat-stricken regions used to alleviate the risks?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-can-europe-adapt-to-extreme-heat/a-62472306?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf