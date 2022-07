Category: World Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 11:35 Hits: 6

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry is ready to mobilise its agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to assist the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) to curb the leakage of subsidised cooking oil. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/07/17/home-ministry-ready-to-mobilise-its-agencies-to-plug-cooking-oil-subsidy-leakage