Thursday, 14 July 2022

Russian Czar Peter the Great not only sought more power and territory, but also wanted his country to become more advanced and progressive. President Vladimir Putin is achieving the opposite of his idol by isolating Russia and reducing it to a pariah state.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/we-cannot-compare-putin-to-peter-the-great-by-vaira-vike-freiberga-2022-07