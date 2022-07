Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 19:49 Hits: 0

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on July 15 dismissed Russia’s appeals of decisions by soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA to ban them from all competition after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

