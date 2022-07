Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 07:56 Hits: 5

An Armenian film producer collapsed and died in a Yerevan courtroom where he was facing charges of inciting hatred, raising questions about why authorities ignored defense warnings about the 57-year-old's flagging health.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-film-producer-dies-courtroom-grigorian-grigoryan/31946117.html