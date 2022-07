Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 16:24 Hits: 1

Mads Pedersen became the third Dane to win a stage on this year's Tour de France when an escape group beat the peloton to Saint-Etienne on a baking-hot dash across the Rhone Valley on Friday as riders braced to face temperatures of up to 40 degrees this weekend.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220715-tour-de-france-denmark-s-mads-pedersen-wins-stage-13-vingegaard-keeps-lead