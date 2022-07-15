The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Women’s Tour de France: Director relishes chance for girls to ‘identify with champions’

Women’s Tour de France: Director relishes chance for girls to ‘identify with champions’ After a brief professional career that included a French championship in 2012, women’s Tour de France director Marion Rousse has become a key figure in cycling. In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Rousse explained why the Women’s Tour, an eight-day race that begins on July 24, is so important for girls who aspire to become professional cyclists.

