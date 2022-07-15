Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 16:53 Hits: 1

After a brief professional career that included a French championship in 2012, women’s Tour de France director Marion Rousse has become a key figure in cycling. In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24, Rousse explained why the Women’s Tour, an eight-day race that begins on July 24, is so important for girls who aspire to become professional cyclists.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220715-women-s-tour-de-france-director-relishes-chance-for-girls-to-identify-with-champions