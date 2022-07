Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 20:15 Hits: 1

Nestor Gregorio Vera, who commanded a group of former Colombian rebels who rejected a peace deal and was best known by his alias Ivan Mordisco, died in an armed forces bombing this week, Defense Minister Diego Molano said on Friday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220715-dissident-farc-leader-killed-in-military-raid-in-colombia-defence-ministry-says