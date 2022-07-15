Fulton County DA eyes Donald Trump's allies as investigation accelerates

Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 19:00 Hits: 1

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' (D) investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the presidential election appears to be picking up momentum.

According to Yahoo! News, Willis has issued correspondence, described as "target" letters, to Georgia Republicans. Inside sources will details about the letters have indicated that they were sent to inform the lawmakers that "they could be indicted for their role in a scheme to appoint alternate electors pledged to the former president despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state."

It is being reported that the Republican recipients of the letter include: David Shafer, a former state senator, current Georgia Republican Party chairman, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s (R) current running mate for lieutenant governor, along with State Sens. Burt Jones (R-Ga.), Brandon Beach (R-Ga.).

READ MORE: 'Anything's possible': Fulton County district attorney foresees potentially subpoenaing Donald Trump

Shafer and Jones were two of the 16 Georgia Republican lawmakers who participated in a private meeting that was held at the state capitol on Dec. 14, 2020. During the meeting, the lawmakers reportedly attempted to appoint themselves as state electors although they had no legal grounds to make the decision.



An inside source also noted that Shafer "presided over the meeting, conducting it as though it was an official proceeding, in which those present voted themselves as the bona fide electors in Georgia — and then signed their names to a declaration to that effect that was sent to the National Archives."

During a recent interview, Willis was asked about the target letters, which she declined to discuss. However, Charlie Bailey —an ally of Willis and the Democratic candidate challenging Shafer— has been relatively vocal about the Republican leader's role in the fake electors' plot. During a recent appearance on the Yahoo News! podcast, Skullduggery, Bailey weighed in.

“To come in and say no, the voters don’t matter, and I get to decide, the party gets to decide who wins this election, that is authoritarian,” Bailey said during the interview. “It’s the most un-American thing you can do.”

READ MORE: Fake electors are cooperating with Atlanta DA’s probe of Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia election results

While Democratic lawmakers have praised Willis' efforts, Republican lawmakers have been equally critical. Randy Evans, a lawyer and Georgia Republican who also served as ambassador to Luxembourg under the Trump administration, believes the probe will give candidates in his party the advantage of being able to question the integrity of the investigative.

“It drops it right into a characterization of this as a political, partisan witchhunt as opposed to a legitimate inquiry,” he said in an interview. Evans also weighed in on the latest letters saying, “It will become a fundraising letter [for the Republican Party] — 'help us fend off the unfounded legal attacks by the Democratic District Attorney for Fulton County.’ You and I know that’s what’s going to happen.”

The latest development in the Georgia case follows the Trump campaign's alleged attempts to carry out similar elector plots in other states. With motivation from Trump's lawyer, John Eastman, far-right Republicans in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin attempted to carry out similar actions. However, all attempts were ultimately unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Trump’s 'luck' may be 'running out' thanks to Georgia DA’s investigation: journalist

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/fulton-county-da-trump-allies/