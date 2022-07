Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 06:58 Hits: 5

Iraq wants to criminalize homosexuality, Saudi Arabia has targeted rainbow flags, and Egypt insists on a gender binary. Activists say new threats to LGBTQ communities are based on wrong ideas about tradition.

