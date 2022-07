Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 07:18 Hits: 5

Prime Minister Draghi's unity government is on the brink of collapse because an important coalition partner, the populist Five Star Movement, has pulled its support. What's the current state of the once-popular party?

