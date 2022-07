Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 21:00 Hits: 3

US President Joe Biden said Friday he raised the 2018 killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi "at the top of the meeting" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Jeddah, on day three of his first Middle East tour as president.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220715-biden-says-he-raised-killing-of-journalist-khashoggi-at-meeting-with-saudi-s-mbs