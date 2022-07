Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 05:07 Hits: 7

Ukranian officials have accused Russia of using a captured nuclear power plant as a place to store and launch weapons. As Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian cities, air-raid sirens sounded in Kyiv on Saturday. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

