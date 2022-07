Category: World Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 06:48 Hits: 5

Southwest Europe baked under sweltering temperatures on Friday for a fifth day, with the heat sparking devastating wildfires, forcing the evacuations of thousands and ruining holidays.

