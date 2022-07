Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 11:56 Hits: 1

The West's Ukraine policy has so far achieved a deadlock on the battlefield – which over time will skew in Russia’s favor, with catastrophic consequences for Ukraine and beyond – and an escalating global food and energy crisis. How long can this approach realistically be sustained?

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/russia-advantage-in-ukraine-war-west-resolve-weakening-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2022-07