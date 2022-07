Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 12:55 Hits: 1

Contrary to critics’ claims, US President Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia does not amount to a destabilizing display of American weakness. When it comes to the Middle East, American acceptance of the status quo has virtually always proved the more stable – and desirable – option.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-visit-saudi-arabia-accept-middle-east-status-quo-by-barak-barfi-2022-07