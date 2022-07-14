Donald Trump's first wife Ivana dies at age 73

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 20:15 Hits: 2

Czech-American former model Ivana Trump has passed away, according to reports from ABC News.

"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social website.

"She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life," he said.

"Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric," Trump continued.

"She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!" he added.

Ivana Trump was Donald's first wife and the mother of Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump.

According to ABC 7 News, Ivana was found dead Thursday inside her Manhattan home. “Police responded to 10 East 64th Street on the Upper East Side at 12:40 p.m., where they discovered the 73-year-old deceased,” the publication reported.

