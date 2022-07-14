The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lauren Boebert lashes out over laughter at the 'happy transition' of her restaurant losing its lease

Lauren Boebert lashes out over laughter at the 'happy transition' of her restaurant losing its lease

Controversial GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado lashed out at those laughing over the closure of her unsuccessful gun-themed restaurant named "Shooters Grill" in Rifle.

Boebert lost the lease to her unsuccessful business.

But Boebert said she refused to let anyone get in the way of her "joy" over the situation in a statement posted to social media.

"There is a time and season for everything, and God has called us to focus our time and energy elsewhere," claimed the high school dropout.

"Many with a political agenda will try to spin this happy transition into something that it's not," the failed restauranteur argued.

"Rest assured we will not allow them to steal our joy for all that this restaurant has meant for our family.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/lauren-boebert-laughter-happy-transition/

