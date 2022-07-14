Marjorie Taylor Greene says the Navy will be 'force fed' bugs and Krabby Patties

Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 22:35 Hits: 2

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) went into a bizarre rant about meatless food on her MTG Live podcast on Thursday.

Greene was incensed over provisions in the congressional military spending bill that would provide vegetarian and vegan culinary alternatives for American troops.

"Section 222" of the National Defense Authorization Act "creates a pilot program for research and development of plant-based protein for consumption by members of the Navy," Greene read aloud. "It also required a report specifying effective criteria to increase plant-based protein options at Naval facilities."

Industrial meat production is one of the biggest contributors to climate change. So is the Pentagon. But Greene's concern had nothing to do with pollution. Instead, Greene conjured up wild conspiracy theories about what – and who – is behind the proposed reforms.

"So what are they gonna be eating?" she asked. An image was displayed of a "nasty patty," an unappetizing variation of the Krabby Patty, the fictional seaweed-based burger featured on the children's show, SpongeBob Squarepants. "That right there, you guys. That's what the Navy gets you. You can't even make it up."

The sandwich is a cartoon.

Greene then confused plant-based protein with artificial meat.

"Lab-grown fake meat is what the Navy is going to be able to eat," she said, adding – without a scintilla of evidence – that servicemembers will be "force-fed" animated cuisine and "will have no choice but to eat this plant-based fake meat."

Greene also suggested that the Navy will have to eat "bugs, probably, because I'm sure Bill Gates is creating the entire menu for the Navy, as if it's hard enough to recruit people into the military."

Greene – who in April declared that members of the Armed Forces are "wasting their lives" – added that "now they're going to be feeding them Krabby Patties. I betcha Krabby Patties would actually taste a lot better than Bill Gates' fake meat. It's disgusting."

Watch below or at this link.



Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/07/marjorie-taylor-greene-krabby-patties/