Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 06:28 Hits: 8

A UN survey said 25 million children missed vaccinations to protect them from life-threatening diseases in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The number was 2 million higher than in 2020.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/25-million-children-missed-routine-vaccinations-due-to-pandemic-in-2021-un-study/a-62480287?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf