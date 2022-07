Category: World Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 05:49 Hits: 8

Sri Lanka's parliament will vote on a new president Wednesday, July 20, the speaker's office said, following the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he was driven out of the country. Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as acting president on Friday.

