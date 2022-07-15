The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: G20 finance talks in Bali dominated by impact of war in Ukraine Finance leaders from G20 member states are meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday, with discussions dominated by the war in Ukraine. In Vinnytsia, Ukraine, prosecutors have described Russian strikes that killed 23 people on Thursday as a 'war crime'. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

