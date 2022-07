Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 12:14 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden's administration has proved its ability to rally America’s democratic allies abroad to stand up to their autocratic adversaries. But if the US is to win the new cold war, it will also need to protect its own democracy from the Republican Party.

