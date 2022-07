Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 16:57 Hits: 5

Despite winning a confidence vote, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he would resign after the populist Five Star Movement, a coalition ally, pulled its support for the government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-president-rejects-pm-mario-draghi-s-resignation/a-62475303?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf