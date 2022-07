Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 17:36 Hits: 3

Russian missiles struck Vinnytsia in central Ukraine Thursday, killing at least 20 people including three children, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky called “an open act of terrorism”.

