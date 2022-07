Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 19:49 Hits: 4

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Iranian foreign ministry summoned the Swedish chargé d'affaires in Tehran on Thursday and handed him a note of protest over a Swedish court sentence against the former Iranian official Hamid Noury, Iran's Arabic-language television network Al Alam reported. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/07/15/iranian-foreign-ministry-summons-swedish-envoy-over-court-verdict-against-former-official