Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 19:57 Hits: 4

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut was instrumental in securing cooperation across the aisle on federal gun safety legislation. He shares why it worked and where he hopes to find agreement next.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0714/In-his-own-words-Senator-Murphy-on-guns-democracy-and-2024?icid=rss