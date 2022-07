Category: World Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 20:06 Hits: 5

Lindy Elkins-Tanton, lead scientist for NASA’s Psyche mission, describes challenges and successes in “A Portrait of the Scientist as a Young Woman.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2022/0714/She-overcame-bias-as-a-woman-in-science.-Her-memoir-is-testimony?icid=rss